Morgan Stanley Buys 256,549 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Lincoln National worth $96,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

