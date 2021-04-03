Morgan Stanley Buys 256,549 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Lincoln National worth $96,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
