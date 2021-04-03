Morgan Stanley Buys 441,763 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Tyson Foods worth $101,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

