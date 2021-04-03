Morgan Stanley Buys 49,666 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $99,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

