Morgan Stanley Buys 995,267 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Halliburton worth $89,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

