Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 925,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Camden Property Trust worth $92,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

