Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.66% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $95,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.