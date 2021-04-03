Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of The Boston Beer worth $96,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $994.94. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $349.11 and a one year high of $1,256.04.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

