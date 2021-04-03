Morgan Stanley Has $101.74 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Paycom Software worth $101,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $376.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.23 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

