Morgan Stanley Has $102.49 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $102,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

