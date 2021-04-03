Morgan Stanley Has $85.51 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Xylem worth $85,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.