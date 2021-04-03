Morgan Stanley Has $86.89 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,687,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.69% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $86,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.59 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

