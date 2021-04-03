Morgan Stanley Has $92.56 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Kilroy Realty worth $92,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

