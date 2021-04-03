Morgan Stanley Has $94.06 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $94,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 260,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,830,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

