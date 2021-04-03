Morgan Stanley Has $95.87 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $95,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

