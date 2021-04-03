Morgan Stanley Has $96.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $96,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

