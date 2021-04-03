Morgan Stanley Has $97.03 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $97,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

VNO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

