Morgan Stanley Has $97.61 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Carnival Co. & worth $97,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 399,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

