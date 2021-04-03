Morgan Stanley Has $99.56 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $99,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 304,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

