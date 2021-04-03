Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of KeyCorp worth $89,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,808,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $17,526,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

