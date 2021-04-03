Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $99,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.15 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.