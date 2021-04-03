Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.91% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $100,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.58 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.