Morgan Stanley Makes New $102.65 Million Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,666,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,651,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.43% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

