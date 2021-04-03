Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,742 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.53% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $89,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.13 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

