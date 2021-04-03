Morgan Stanley Purchases 20,260 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $98,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.26 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

