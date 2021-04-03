Morgan Stanley Purchases 265,523 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Qorvo worth $96,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

