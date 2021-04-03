Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,564 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Five Below worth $88,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Five Below by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

FIVE stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,858. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

