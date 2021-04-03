Morgan Stanley Purchases 765,284 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $89,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.