Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,300,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.46% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,094,000.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $165.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
