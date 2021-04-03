Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $102,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

