Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $91,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.