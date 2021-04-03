Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 244.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $88,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,651 shares of company stock worth $30,766,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.