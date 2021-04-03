Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,706,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Nuance Communications worth $99,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.