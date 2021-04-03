Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.40% of iShares Europe ETF worth $85,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.