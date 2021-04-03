Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of UDR worth $88,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 488,659 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.