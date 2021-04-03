Morgan Stanley Sells 352,078 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $90,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

