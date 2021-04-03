Morgan Stanley Sells 68,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $92,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 470,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

