Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Arista Networks worth $100,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arista Networks by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,332 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $308.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.06 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,821 shares of company stock worth $59,517,697 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

