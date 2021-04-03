Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Edison International worth $101,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,450,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

