Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 15,950 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

