Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

