Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.54 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and $3.85 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars.

