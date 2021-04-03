MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $253,834.60 and approximately $2,522.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

