MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $235.08 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $186.43 million and $235.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,920,599 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

