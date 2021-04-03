MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of MSCI worth $85,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $428.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.29 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

