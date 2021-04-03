mStable USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.26 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and $368,176.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,049.15 or 0.99901760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00093727 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,512,078 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

