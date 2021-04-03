M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,888 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

