Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.