Multiplier (BMXX) Hits One Day Volume of $229,825.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $229,825.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $28.12 or 0.00048481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

