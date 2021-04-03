MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0585 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $720.58 million and approximately $214.52 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,317,079,223 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

