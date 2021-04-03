MyNeighborAlice Market Cap Achieves $238.45 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00023616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $238.45 million and $36.40 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00299930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.00761960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

